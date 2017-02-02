PennyMac Mortgage edges lower as earnings decline

Q4 net income of $31.2M down 12% from Q3; EPS of $0.44 down 10%.

Net investment income of $68.9M down 33%.

Book value per share of $20.26 up a nickel from three months earlier. Today's close was $17.08.

Bought back about 7.4M shares in 2016, spending $98.4M.

Investment activities pretax income of $2.1M on revenue of $26.3M vs. $13.6M of income on revenue of $41.3M in Q3. Net loan servicing fees of $7.8M vs. $15.8M. Net loan servicing fees include $48.6M of impairment reversals and fair value gains on MSRs (as rates rose).

Distressed mortgage investments loss of $1M vs. loss of $3.4M in Q3.

Correspondent production segment pretax income of $11.7M down from $31.4M in Q3.

