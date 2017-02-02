GoPro -13.5%; Q4 2016 actual, Q1 2017 projected revenue below consensus

Q4 2016 results – revenue $540.6M (+23.8% Y/Y, $33.94M below estimates ), EPS $0.29 ( $0.07 above estimates )

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $200M (+/-$10M; consensus $264.46M), gross margin low-30% range, operating expenses $145M-$155M

FY 2017 projections – operating expenses <$600M

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman: "In 2016, big investments in hardware, cloud, and mobile yielded a solid foundational experience for our customers. In 2017, we will build on this foundation for our customers while improving efficiency and managing cost to achieve profitability."

Conference call

Press release

Presentation

8-K