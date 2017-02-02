GoPro -13.5%; Q4 2016 actual, Q1 2017 projected revenue below consensus

Q4 2016 results – revenue $540.6M (+23.8% Y/Y, $33.94M below estimates), EPS $0.29 ($0.07 above estimates)
Q1 2017 projections – revenue $200M (+/-$10M; consensus $264.46M), gross margin low-30% range, operating expenses $145M-$155M
FY 2017 projections – operating expenses <$600M
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman: "In 2016, big investments in hardware, cloud, and mobile yielded a solid foundational experience for our customers. In 2017, we will build on this foundation for our customers while improving efficiency and managing cost to achieve profitability."
