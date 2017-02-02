Big exporters form coalition to support Republican border tax

Leading U.S. exporters launch a coalition in support of a House Republican plan for a "border adjustment" tax on all imports.

The "American Made Coalition" includes more than 25 U.S. companies, including General Electric (NYSE:GE), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL).

"American workers and businesses are not competing today on a level playing field with foreign competitors because of an outdated and unfair tax system," says a spokesperson for the group.

The group's launch underscores a division in corporate America over the proposal that would cut corporate income tax to 20% from 35%, exclude export revenue from taxable income and impose a 20% tax on imports.

Retailers, oil refiners and foreign automakers have been lobbying against any big tax on imports, which they say would hurt their sales and profits and put them at a disadvantage to rivals more reliant on U.S.-made products.