Judge restores Univision programming to Charter systems

After Univision (Pending:UVN) blacked out Charter Communications (CHTR -0.8% ) customers in the two companies' carriage dispute, a judge has restored the programming, for now, Broadcasting & Cable notes.

A temporary restraining order has been granted to Charter for seven days, restoring programming, Univision says.

"This order only lasts until Feb. 9, when the judge permanently assigned to the litigation is back in court," Univision's statement says. "For the seven-day period that it is receiving Univision’s services, Charter Spectrum will be required to post a bond covering the actual market value of Univision’s programming, rather than the inadequate rates that Charter Spectrum has been paying.”