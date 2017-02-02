Tableau Software +14.08%; Q4 2016 over expectations

Q4 2016 results – revenue $250.7M (+23.6% Y/Y, $20.36M above estimates ), EPS $0.26 ( $0.13 above estimates ), operating income $30.9M (vs. $30.1M Y/Y), net income $20.7M (vs. $26M Y/Y), share repurchase $20M

Highlights – License revenue $152.2M (+14% Y/Y), maintenance and services revenue $98.4M (+41% Y/Y), +4K customer accounts, 42% Y/Y increase in transactions closed (589) over $100K

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) president and CEO Adam Selipsky: "Our performance this quarter demonstrates Tableau's continued commitment to innovation and our relentless customer focus. We are seeing strong demand from enterprises that want to deploy Tableau more broadly across their organization, from thousands to tens of thousands of users. Our enterprise customers are making Tableau a mission-critical platform as data becomes more and more essential to their success."

