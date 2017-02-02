World’s biggest solar-thermal power plant making enough power, NRG says

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) says the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System in San Bernardino, Calif., is producing more electricity and that the facility is no longer at risk of defaulting on a yearlong forbearance deal with Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) that expired Wednesday.

PG&E is not saying whether the plant was meeting its contractual production obligations, but does say the contract with the owners - NRG, BrightSource Energy and Google - remains in place while it reviews Ivanpah's performance and works with NRG on the next steps for the project.

The plant began operations in 2014 and consistently fell short of its energy production targets for the first 24 months in operation; last year, the California Public Utilities Commission approved a deal in which the owners paid an undisclosed sum to PG&E in exchange for more time to improve production.