Fortinet +10.8%; Q4 2016 confident, 2017 projections in line or better

Q4 2016 results – revenue $362.8M (+22.3% Y/Y, $18.21M above estimates ), EPS $0.30 ( $0.09 above estimates ), billings $463.4M (+22% Y/Y), operating income $81.1M representing 22% operating margin (vs. $47.7M/16% Y/Y), net income $53.2M (vs. $32.4M Y/Y), cash flow from operations $101M, free cash flow $84.2M, cash, cash equivalents and investments $1.31B, deferred revenue $1.04B (+31% Y/Y)

Q1 2017 projections – revenue [GAAP] $330M-$335M (+17% Y/Y at midpoint; consensus $332.22M), EPS $0.15-$0.16 (consensus $0.15), billings $380M-$388M (+16% Y/Y at midpoint), gross margin 74%-75%, operating margin 11%-12%, weighted diluted shares used in EPS 178M-180M

FY 2017 projections – revenue [GAAP] $1.47B-$1.48B (+16% Y/Y at midpoint; consensus $1.47B), EPS $0.87-$0.89 (consensus $0.81), billings $1.750B-$1.770B (+16% Y/Y), gross margin 74%-75%, operating margin 16%, weighted diluted shares used in EPS 181M-183M

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) founder, chairman and CEO Ken Xie: "We are pleased with our strong finish to 2016, demonstrating our strong technology advantage and revenue growth. Our ability to provide a broad, powerful, and automated Security Fabric that protects all points in the network, from IoT to cloud, sets Fortinet apart. This technology advantage, combined with improvements in sales execution delivered strong results in the mid to large enterprise segments of the market and positions us well for future growth."

