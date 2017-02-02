Select energy MLPs have more room to run, Invesco fund manager says

U.S. energy pipeline partnerships, already up 42% over the past 12 months according to the Alerian MLP Index, may have more room to run as long as oil prices stay at $50/bbl or higher, says Invesco portfolio manager Darin Turner.

According to EIA projections, 2017 production is expected to increase by 800K bbl/day, with 2018 output seen rising past the 2014 peak, which Turner considers "a fundamental tailwind for the industry.”

Turner expects a capacity shortfall in the Permian Basin in 2018, saying “the best scenario is the most productive basin with the least pipeline capacity,” positioning pipeline operators for growth; he is bullish on Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:TRGP), which have made Permian deals in the past several weeks.

He likes Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) and Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) as the best investments in the northeast U.S.

Despite strong 12-month returns, Turner thinks prices are still below historical averages when considering historical prices to cash flow, dividend yield or EBITDA.