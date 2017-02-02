OceanaGold -15% on mine closure fears

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), which operates the biggest gold mine in the Philippines, fell 15% today in Australian trading after the government proposed a suspension of operations at its Didipio mine due to alleged declining agricultural production in the vicinity of the mine.

The company threatens to take legal action if the government follows through with its threat.

The government also ordered the permanent closure of at least five nickel mines, which produce ~8% of the world’s supply of the metal, saying environmental permits had been breached; the move sent nickel prices soaring on the LME.