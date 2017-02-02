Goldman restructuring chief is latest banker to depart for Evercore

Roopesh Shah, global head of restructuring for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), has become the firm's latest loss to Evercore Partners (NYSE:EVR).

Shah will join Evercore as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, Reuters reports. He follows the departures of legacy John Weinberg (whose family helped run Goldman for most of its existence) and Bill Anderson to Evercore over the past couple of years.

Shah had joined Goldman in 2006, and his group oversaw deals for Chesapeake Energy and California Resources as well as Claire's Stores.