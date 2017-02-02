Shell gains as surging cash flow covers spending, dividends

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.5% ) is higher despite reporting a 44% Y/Y drop in Q4 earnings on a cost-of-supplies basis to ~$1B from $1.8B, and full-year profit of $3.5B that fell from $3.8B a year earlier, but it also generated enough cash to cover spending and dividend payouts for a second straight quarter.

Shell says $3B in Q4 asset sales helped knock $4.5B off its net debt and increase cash flow by 8% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y to $9.2B, and CFO Simon Henry says it is close to another $5B of disposals after two sales this week brought in $4.7B.

“Though [Shell] missed earnings estimate, actually it’s a great result,” Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint says. “This is a cash-flow story... well ahead of anyone’s expectations.”

Shell says its debt-to-equity ratio fell to 28% in the quarter, down from a high of 29.2% in Q3 in the wake of its $54B BG acquisition last year.

But WSJ Heard On The Street's Nathaniel Taplin cautions that Shell's long-term prospects are tied to natural gas prices in Asia, which have improved but remain ~20% lower than when the BG deal was announced.