Money flow stoked by Repatha's successful CVOT ripples out to other players

The success of the Phase 3 FOURIER clinical trial demonstrating the positive effect Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha (evolocumab) had on reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in at-risk patients has stoked positive after hours action. Shares are up 2% after hours on robust volume.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN): Shares are up a fraction on light volume. Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum says investors are reading Repatha's success as a positive for Praluent (alirocumab) which is also being investigated in a large-scale cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT). Top-line data are expected by year end (Bloomberg).

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO): Shares are up 14% on increased volume. Its high cholesterol candidate is Phase 3-stage inclisiran which works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.