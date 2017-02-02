Money flow stoked by Repatha's successful CVOT ripples out to other players

The success of the Phase 3 FOURIER clinical trial demonstrating the positive effect Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha (evolocumab) had on reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in at-risk patients has stoked positive after hours action. Shares are up 2% after hours on robust volume.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN): Shares are up a fraction on light volume. Evercore ISI analyst Mark Schoenebaum says investors are reading Repatha's success as a positive for Praluent (alirocumab) which is also being investigated in a large-scale cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT). Top-line data are expected by year end (Bloomberg).
The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO): Shares are up 14% on increased volume. Its high cholesterol candidate is Phase 3-stage inclisiran which works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR): Shares are ahead 10% on light volume. A CVOT assessing bempedoic acid started a month ago. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is December 2021. Bempedoic acid is a small molecule that lowers cholesterol without the side effects associated with statins.