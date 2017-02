Removing some of the regulatory burdens on banks, President Trump plans to sign executive actions today seeking a review of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and a rollback of the so-called fiduciary rule - set to take effect in April.

Trump is scheduled to issue the directives at a signing ceremony around noon following a meeting of more than a dozen top corporate executives led by Blackstone (NYSE:BLK) CEO Steve Schwarzman.

