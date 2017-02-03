China stocks fall after policy tightening

On the first day of trading following a week-long Lunar New Year, Chinese equities fell and the yuan weakened after the PBOC raised interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points.

It's yet another lever to slow down a rampant build-up in debt among Chinese corporates.

Meanwhile, China's Caixin manufacturing PMI for January slowed from December, with the reading coming in at 51.0, down from 51.9 the previous month.

Shanghai -0.6% to 3,140.

