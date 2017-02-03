Oil up with Iran sanctions in focus

Oil prices are on the rise on news that President Trump will impose new sanctions on dozens of Iranian entities for their alleged role in missile development and terrorism.

Trump further insisted that "nothing is off the table," including military action, following the nation's recent missile test.

Comments by Russia's energy minister stating oil producers had cut their output in accordance with a pact agreed in December are also helping support prices.

Crude futures +0.9% to $54.02/bbl.

