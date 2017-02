Super Bowl 51 will bring the country to a standstill Sunday night, but lots of money will have already moved around.

This year the cost of a 30-second spot exceeds $5M, more than double what it was 10 years ago, while viewers are expected to spend an average of $75 on food, décor and team apparel, according to the National Retail Federation.

The Super Bowl is also traditionally the most bet-upon sporting event of the year.

