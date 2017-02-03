Kirkland's updates on Q4 sales

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reports comparable sales fell 2.9% in Q4. Total sales were up 2.1% to $203.2M vs. $209M consensus.

"Trends proved to be more difficult than we anticipated as strong sales on Black Friday were offset by weak pre-holiday traffic in December, and improved post-holiday sales were not enough to overcome December's softness," CEO Mike Madden.

The company opened 42 stores and closed 14 during 2016.

Looking ahead, Kirkland's sees full-year EPS of $0.56 to $0.61, lower its prior outlook of $0.70 to $0.75.