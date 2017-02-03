More on Clorox's FQ2

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales rose 6% on a constant currency basis in FQ2.

Volume rose 8%, reflecting gains in all segments.

Gross margin rate grew 10 bps to 44.7% driven by the benefits of cost savings and international price increases.

Segment revenue: Cleaning: $469M (+3%, 10% volume growth), Household: $421M (+12%, 11% volume growth), Lifestyle: $260M (+4%, 5% volume growth), International: $256M (-2%, 2% volume growth ).

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +3% to +4%; EBIT margin: +25 bps to +50 bps; Diluted EPS: $5.23 to $5.38.