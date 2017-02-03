WisdomTree earnings sink more than expected

Q4 adjusted net income of $4.2M or $0.03 per share vs. $8M and $0.06 in Q3, and $20.5M and $0.15 a year ago.

Adjusted pretax margin of 20.1% vs. pretax margin of 46.7% a year ago.

U.S.-listed AUM of $40.2B vs. $37.7B in Q3 and $51.6B a year ago. Net inflows of $100M during the quarter vs. outflows of $2.4B in Q3 and $2.6B a year ago.

European listed AUM of $1.024B up 32.4% Y/Y; Canadian-listed AUM of $68.6B.

