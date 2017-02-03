Auris adds third clinical-stage development program - intranasal betahistine for Meniere's and vestibular vertigo

Auris Medial Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) expands its clinical-stage development lineup with a third program, AM-125, a spray formulation for the intranasal treatment of Meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo. Meniere's is a disorder of the inner ear that is characterized by episodes of vertigo.

The company has inked an agreement with Otifex Therapeutics Pty. Ltd. to buy assets related to intranasal betahistine, including IP and preclinical and clinical data. Auris plans to initiate a Phase 1 study this year.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the program.