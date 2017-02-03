Comparable sales dip at AutoNation

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports comparable sales fell 0.90% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a 0.40% gain. New vehicle same-store sales were dpwm 2.40% during the quarter.

Retail unit sales were flat at 139,825.

Segment growth: Domestic -18% to $64M, Import -6% to $67M, Premium Luxury -9% to $93M.

Gross profit per vehicle fell slightly to $3,232.

Looking ahead, AutoNation sees a significant benefit to EPS if corporate tax rates are lowered and is optmistic about a "rational" regulatory environment.