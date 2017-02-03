Futures edge up ahead of jobs report

Some policy tightening sent Chinese stocks lower overnight, but U.S. equity futures are all up by 0.2% ahead of the January non-farm payrolls report.

Bank shares are also higher in premarket action on reports that President Trump may scale back Dodd-Frank and the fiduciary rule, which were enacted in the wake of the financial crisis.

Oil is up 0.3% at $53.72/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1213/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.49%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL