Ameritrade upgraded after yesterday's carnage

Buy the dip in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) following yesterday's 9.5% plunge on the heels of Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) big price cuts, says Credit Suisse, upgrading to Outperform.

The team expects little meaningful impact "given the stick nature of brokerage market share."

For its part, Schwab guidance implies a 15% hit to annual commissions. Even applying all of that to Ameritrade and E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) results in just a 6% and 8% hit to EPS, respectively, says Credit Suisse, suggesting pricing cuts are more than priced in.