AstraZeneca bails on late-stage cancer combo in pancreatic cancer

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has terminated late-stage development of PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab and CTLA-4 inhibitor tremelimumab for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma (Alps study). Development in other cancers is ongoing.

It will also not seek accelerated approval of durvalumab monotherapy for the treatment of squamous cell head and neck cancers based on the results from Phase 2 studies, but will wait for the results from the Phase 3 Condor trial.

It also axed an RSV candidate, MEDI7510, due to lackluster Phase 2 results.