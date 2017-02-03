More on Hershey's Q4

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports net sales rose 3.7% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Volume contributed 3.4 percentage point of growth in the quarter.

Segment sales: North America: $1.69B (+3.8%); International & other: $280.1M (-0.5%).

Retail chocolate sales in China declined 4%.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 50 bps to 44.5% due to unfavorable supply chain costs and trade.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 70 bps to 19.2%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: +2% to +3%; GAAP EPS: $4.54 to $4.65; Adjusted EPS: $4.72 to $4.81 (+7% to +9%); Tax rate: 28.5% to 29%.