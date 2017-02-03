3D-printed parts for Boeing's space taxis

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has hired Oxford Performance Materials to make about 600 3D-printed parts for its space taxis, meaning key components in the U.S. manned space program are being built with additive manufacturing.

The privately held company will announce a $10M strategic investment from Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) as early as today, adding to the $15M Hexcel invested in May and lifting HXL's equity stake to 16.1%.

Boeing is building three Starliner capsules under a $4.2B NASA contract, while rival SpaceX (Private:SPACE) is making a competing capsule under a $2.6B NASA contract.

BA +1% premarket

