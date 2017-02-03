Sibanye Gold may raise up to $1.3B equity cash for Stillwater deal

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) -5.3% premarket after saying it may seek to raise as much as $1.3B to help fund its $2.2B takeover of Stillwater Mining.

SBGL initially had planned to raise ~$750M through a rights issue but now says it had reconsidered after some shareholders expressed concerns about the company's debt levels.

SBGL also says its gold production of 765K oz. for the six months to Dec. 31 was similar to output from the prior six months but down 7% Y/Y, while platinum group production totaled 230K oz.