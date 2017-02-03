Cowen: Banks not returning to mortgage servicing even with Trump

Citigroup's exit from mortgage servicing through the sale of $97B UPB of MSRs to New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) means banks aren't interested in the business anymore, no matter what regulatory changes might be coming out of D.C., says Cowen's Jaret Seiberg.

There's hope the new administration may lessen enforcement, or ease the 10% MSR bank capital cap. But even with all that, lenders will still be concerned about a Democratic administration in 2020 and aggressive state AGs who aren't bound by D.C.

The bottom line for non-bank servicers: They're not going anywhere and should have a big opportunity to boost market share even more.

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN), Nationstar (NYSE:NSM), Walter Investment (NYSEMKT:WAC)

Source: Bloomberg