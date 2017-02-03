Amazon -4%; sell-side weighs in on earnings

The Q1 outlook disappointed on both revenue and operating income, says Needham's Kerry Rice, maintaining a Hold rating. "We expect the ongoing heavy investment cycle to continue as the company builds FCs, invests in content, infrastructure, and geographic expansion."

Cantor Fitzgerald maintains an Outperform, but cuts the price target to $965 from $1K.

Credit Suisse also maintains an Outperform, and cuts its price target to $900 from $950.

"Back up the truck," says Susquehanna bull Shyam Patil, reiterating a $1,250 price target. "We see estimates continuing to move higher over time. Catalysts include intra-quarter e-commerce data, company-specific events (such as the AWS summits), AWS product announcements and pricing decisions, and quarterly results."

Raymond James hikes its PT to $925 from $900.

AMZN -4.3% to $804.

