Pernix loses arbitration case with Glaxo, on the hook for up to $40M

Pernix Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:PTX) is on the losing end of an arbitration dispute with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) regarding claims related to their Treximet asset purchase agreement and supply agreement.

The arbitration tribunal ruled in favor of GSK, awarding it $35M plus interest of $2M - 5M. It also denied Pernix's claim that GSK breached its obligations under the supply agreement.

Pernix has already paid $16.5M into an escrow account. It says it will work with GSK to conclude the matter. It acquired the rights to Treximet, a migraine treatment, from GSK in May 2014.