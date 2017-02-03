Goldman Sachs lifts estimates on Wynn Resorts

Goldmam Sachs resets some expectations on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), while keeping shares rated at Neutral. Key snippets from the firm's note are posted below.

"We raise our FY17/18/19 property EBITDA estimates by 6% on average to reflect better 4Q results and ongoing strength in Macau, partially offset by a weaker Las Vegas trajectory,"

"Despite a better 4Q, we remain Neutral-rated given high exposure to the volatile VIP segment, a choppy global luxury backdrop, and elevated leverage with ongoing US capex requirements."

GS lifts its price target on Wynn to $110 from $98 off a 13.5X two-year EV/EBITDA multiple.