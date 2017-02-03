U.S. near placing duties on stainless steel sheet from China

The Commerce Department issues a final determination that China subsidized and dumped stainless steel sheet and strip in the U.S. market at below fair value, moving closer to placing final duties on imports of the products.

The department says it affirmed anti-dumping duties of 63.86%-76.64% on the imports, and an anti-subsidy rate of 75.6%; the U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to make its final determination of injury to U.S. producers on or about March 20.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS), Allegheny Ludlum and others had brought the case seeking relief.