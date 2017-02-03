Gigamon -12.77% premarket; Q4 2016 revenue, Q1 2017 outlook not up to expectations

Q4 2016 results – revenue $85M (+26.8% Y/Y, $2.64M below estimates ), EPS $0.37 ( $0.01 above estimates ), gross margin 84% (vs. 83% Y/Y), net income $14.4M (vs. $10.6M Y/Y), cash and investments $258M (+$13M Q/Q, +$48M Y/Y)

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $67M-$70M (consensus $79.82M), EPS $0.04-$0.08 (consensus $0.26), gross margin 81%-82%

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) CEO Paul Hooper: "Gigamon delivered the second consecutive year of 40% year-over-year revenue growth as we continue to demonstrate leadership in this exciting growth market. Our 2016 financial performance is a testimony to our leadership, the demand for visibility to information-in-motion, and the value we deliver to our customers as they secure, manage and understand the complex world of information. During the year, we extended our addressable market by delivering the first to market solution for visibility into the Amazon Web Services cloud and enhanced our security platform in 2016. With our strong leadership in the industry, we believe our security-enabling platform for private, public and hybrid clouds has become an essential component of modern IT infrastructure."

