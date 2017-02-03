Treasury yields edge lower after strong jobs print

The U.S. added 227K jobs in January, up from 157K in December, and against expectations for just 175K. December's number was revised higher by 1K, but November's was cut to 164K from 204K.

The unemployment rate, however, rose to 4.8% vs. expectations for flat at 4.7%. The gain in the UE rate came as folks moved back into the workforce - the labor force participation rate rose to 62.9% from 62.7%. The broader U6 unemployment rate rose to 9.4% from 9.2%.

The average workweek was unchanged at 34.4 hours, and average hourly earnings rose $0.03 to $26, now up 2.5% Y/Y.

While the headline reads beat, the 10-year Treasury yield has dipped a couple of basis points since 8:30 ET. TLT +0.2% , TBT -0.4%

Gold, oil, and the dollar are little-changed.

