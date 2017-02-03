Iron ore, steel producers sink as China's central bank tightens policy

Metals and mining stocks are broadly lower premarket after China's central bank unexpectedly raised short-term rates; VALE -4%, RIO -3.6%, BHP -3%, CLF -2.2%, X -1.8%, MT -1.7%, FCX -1.5%, AKS -1.5%.
The rate hikes reinforce views that China is intent on containing capital outflows and reining in risks to the financial system created by years of debt-fueled stimulus.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 6.8% lower at 3,113 yuan/metric ton ($453), while iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 5.4% at 611.50 yuan/ton.