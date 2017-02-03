Consumer Edge Research weighs in on Hershey earnings

Consumer Edge Research analyst Jonathan Feeney slices up Hershey (NYSE:HSY) after the company's Q4 print this morning. Snippets from the analyst note provided to Seeking Alpha are posted below.

"Solid global volume (+3.4%) and margin expansion drove the beat. Organic sales in International were improved (+2.4%) albeit with continued decline in China (-4%)."

"Shocking (roughly $0.40) reduction in tax rate for 2017, an apparently small part of which is the new share issuance accounting."

"Q4 is the third chapter in a story that will include solid growth & significant revisions to margin expectations in the months ahead as it alone has meaningfully deflationary costs & invested meaningfully ($0.28,net) in advertising spending since 2010."

Feeney has Hershey rated at Overweight with a price target of $115 - based off a 14.5X EV/EBITDA multiple.

