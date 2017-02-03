Portola inks $150M andexanet alfa royalty deal; shares ahead 5% premarket

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) closes an agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCRP) for the royalty interest in future global sales of AndexXa (amdexanet alfa). Under the terms of the deal, it will receive $50M upon the execution of the agreement and up to $100M if the product is approved in the U.S. prior to October 1, 2018.

The company plans to resubmit its marketing application to the FDA in Q2 (it received a CRL in August 2016). Its marketing application in Europe is currently under review.

The royalty cap payable to HCRP is 195% of the total funding received by Portola. HCRP will receive a 2.0% royalty based on tiered net worldwide sales of AndexXa based on $50M funding and 7.85 - 3.85% based on $150M funding. The royalty rate decreases once global AndexXa sales surpass $150M.