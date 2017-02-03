Stocks to open in the green after jobs report beat

Stock futures point to a higher open after the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month; S&P and Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

Major European bourses trade in the green, with France's CAC +1% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% and Germany's DAX +0.5% ; in Asia, China's Shanghai Composite -0.6% after the PBOC raised interest rates, and Japan's Nikkei closed flat.

Among U.S. corporate earnings, Amazon -3.8% premarket after reporting weaker than expected earnings and disappointing guidance.

Banks are higher following reports that Pres. Trump plans to sign an executive order to scale back the Dodd-Frank Act today; JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and BofA are all up 1.8%-2%.

U.S. Treasury prices ticked up following the jobs report, with the benchmark 10-year yield is down 4 bps at 2.43%; U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $53.52/bbl.

Still ahead: PMI services index, factory orders, ISM services index.