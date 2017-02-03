Fed's Evans: Slow pace of rate hikes

One of the more dovish members of the FOMC (he's a voter this year), the Chicago Fed's Charles Evans reiterates his support for a slow pace of rate hikes.

While he expects "sound" growth in coming years, he worries about downside shocks which could force the Fed to cut back zero again.

To preserve the Fed's credibility, he says, the bank may have to live with undershooting on unemployment in order to be sure inflation returns to its 2% target.

March is clearly a "live" meeting for a possible rate hike, and Evans' comments this morning suggests he's not yet convinced.