Pixelworks +16.24%; Q4 2016 results, Q1 2017 outlook positive

Q4 2016 results – revenue $15.99M (+18.6% Y/Y, $0.5M above estimates ), EPS $0.04 ( $0.03 above estimates ), gross profit margin 53.6% (vs. 48.6% Q/Q, 50.9% Y/Y), operating expenses $7.3M (vs. $6.8M Q/Q, $8.8M Y/Y), net income $1.2M (vs. $438K net loss Q/Q, $2.2M net loss Y/Y), adjusted EBITDA $2.1M (vs. $670K Q/Q, -$941K Y/Y), net cash balance $19.6M

Q1 2017 projections – revenue $22M-$23M (consensus $18.52M), gross profit margin 53%-55%, operating expenses $8M-$9M

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) president and CEO Todd DeBonis: "Fourth quarter revenue increased 17% sequentially to $16 million, reaching the high-end of guidance and reflecting solid demand across the projector market. We also achieved profitability on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in the quarter – the first time in over three years. Finally, we significantly exceeded our stated goal earlier in the year to achieve cash flow breakeven by the fourth quarter, generating $3 million in cash from operations in the quarter. These results demonstrate the considerable progress we’ve made over the last few quarters to transform our operating model and strengthen the Company’s fundamentals. Looking forward, we expect to achieve year-over-year revenue growth, excluding the anticipated EOL contribution, while also maintaining a goal of delivering profitability in 2017. We are now well positioned to capture additional share in the projector market, which continues to exhibit improving dynamics. In mobile, the efforts of our strengthened sales organization remains focused on driving incremental adoption of Pixelworks’ technology, including at targeted OEMs in Asia as well as across the broader mobile ecosystem."

