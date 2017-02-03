KeyBanc sees industry consolidation as risk for Lululemon

Lululemon (LULU -0.6% ) slips after KeyBanc moves to a Sector Weight rating after having the retailer slotted at Overweight.

"We believe that the active/healthy lifestyle space will maintain secular growth well in excess of traditional apparel (likely still more than 2x) and that brand strength underpins solid pricing power. However, consolidation in the retail space looks to drive NT disruption in the wholesale channel (UAA and COLM) and traffic remains broadly challenged," writes analyst Edwards Yruma.

Lululemon isn't due to report earnings until March 29.