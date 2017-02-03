Sunshine Heart adds seasoned commercial executives to board; shares ahead 12%

Thinly traded nano cap Sunshine Heart (SSH +12.4% ) perks up on the heels of the company's announcement that it has added two new board members with extensive industry experience.

Steven Brandt has over 35 years' experience including a long stint at Thoratec in senior sales and marketing roles.

Matthew Likens has been in medical business since 1978. His background includes CEO at Ulthera, President of GMP Wireless Medicine and various roles at Baxter Healthcare.

The company needs the help. Shares have lost over 95% of their value since 2015.