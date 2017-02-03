Sony rallies in Tokyo after chips provide pleasant surprise

Sony (NYSE:SNE) shares closed 5% higher in Tokyo Friday, its biggest gain in months, in the wake of the company posting a rebound in some businesses in its fiscal Q3 results despite a big movie writedown.

Shares are down 0.5% in NYSE trading after picking up 5.7% on the exchange yesterday.

Praise came in for strong PlayStation sales and particularly semiconductor results, which made up most of the positive surprise. "Very happy with Sony's results, very happy, says BGC's Amir Anvarzadeh. “What’s really interesting and amazing is the turnaround at CMOS."

Sony benefited from an industry turnaround in chips. Operating profit in that area rose 28% Y/Y to ¥27.2B.