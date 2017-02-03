Bristow +7% after earnings, GE provides $230M secured debt facility

Bristow (BRS +7.3% ) opens higher after reporting a lighter than expected FQ3 loss, although results on oil and gas operations continue to be pressured by the industry downturn.

BRS says GE Capital Aviation Services' Milestone Aviation will provide a $230M secured debt facility, secured by a pool of BRS helicopter assets; as part of the deal, BRS will extend select Sikorsky S-92 leases with Milestone, and Milestone will defer lease rentals on select Airbus H225 assets on lease to BRS.

BRS also provides FY 2017 guidance for selected financial measures, including a reduced revenue outlook for its Eastern and U.K. Search and Rescue segments.