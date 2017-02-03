Apparel names roughed up after earnings tip wholesale weakness

Weak earnings reports from Deckers and Hanesbrands are spilling over to impact sentiment on a number of apparel companies.

Both reports strengthened the argument that wholesale weakness will continue amid digital disruption and pricing pressure.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW -5.7% ), Gildan Activewear (GIL -5.8% ), G-III Apparel Group (GIII -2.8% ), Columbia Sportswear (COLM -1.6% ), Vera Bradley (VRA -1.9% ), Vince Holdings (NYSE:VNCE) and Crocs (CROX -2.7% ) are all notably lower.

