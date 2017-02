The UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), an advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) on costs and care quality, gives a thumbs down to Pfizer's (PFE +1.3% ) breast cancer med Ibrance (palbociclib) saying its "cost is too high in relation to its potential benefits."

NICE's guidance is in draft form so Pfizer, like many companies before it, will need to work with the committee to arrive at a mutually acceptable price if it hopes to be routinely used by the NHS.