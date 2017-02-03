Analysts weigh in on Amgen after positive CVOT outcome for Repatha

Amgen (AMGN +4.6% ) is enjoying a surge in buying after it reported successful results in a cardiovascular outcomes study for cholesterol drug Repatha (evolocumab).

BMO: Outcomes data appears to meet payer criteria of 20% improvement in major adverse cardiac events (MACE) which bodes well for greater patient access. Rating: Positive.

Barclays: Equal Weight rating pending release of more detailed data at American College of Cardiology meeting in mid-March.

Credit Suisse: Neutral rating. If FOURIER data are robust with 25 - 30% reduction in CV risk peak sales of Repatha could double and add $14/share to Amgen's fair value.

Leerink: Market Perform rating. The company's "cautious" and "uncharacteristically wide" 2017 guidance reflects "significant uncertainties" including outcome of PCSK9 litigation with Sanofi/Regeneron, more complete data from FOURIER and looming biosimilar competition for Neulasta and Epogen. Price target trimmed by $1 to $163.

The price targets for recently updated coverage range from $163 to $218.

Source: Bloomberg