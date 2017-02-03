Freeport, still waiting for government action, threatens to cut Indonesia ops

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.7% ) says approval from Indonesian authorities for the export of its copper concentrates still has not been granted, and threatens to cut costs, staff and spending in Indonesia in the "near-term" if there is continued delay in government approval.

FCX says each month of delay in obtaining approval to export means production would be reduced by 70M lbs. of copper and 70K oz. of gold.

FCX's exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia have been halted since Jan. 12 when a ban on shipping semi-processed ore out of the country came into effect to boost the local smelter industry.