America Movil -1.8% after biggest loss in 15 years

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is 1.8% lower after swinging to its largest loss in 15 years in Q4 as it faced declining margins in the home market it dominates.

Net loss was 5.97B pesos (about $289M) vs. expectations for a 5.3B-peso profit; it had logged 15.66B pesos in profit the year before.

Access lines fell 0.8% Y/Y to 363M -- 281M of which wireless subscribers. Postpaid subs grew 5.3% after 1.3M net adds; the prepaid base fell 3.7% after net disconnects of 4.7M subs.

Capex for the year hit 154B pesos. Net debt rose to 630B pesos from 582B in the prior year on a 17% devaluation of the peso vs. the dollar (down by 14.3% relative to the euro).