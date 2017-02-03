Matador Resources +6% on strong Delaware Basin well performance

Matador Resources (MTDR +6.6% ) reports strong initial test results from three Mallon 27 Federal Com wells recently drilled and completed in its Ranger asset area in New Mexico.

MTDR says the three wells flowed 7,856 boe/day in aggregate, consisting of 7,172 bbl/day of oil and 4.1M cf/day of natural gas(91% oil).

RBC reiterates its Outperform rating and raises its price target to $34 from $31, saying the initial Mallon well performance indicates the core of the Delaware Basin extends further north and that a significant rate of change could be underway in New Mexico.